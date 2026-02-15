T20 World Cup 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi motivates Pakistan team before India clash; likely to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah today

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met and motivated the Pakistan team ahead of their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India. Naqvi is also slated to meet ICC chairman Jay Shah today, while BCB officials are expected to initiate talks with the BCCI.

Previous reports indicate that the PCB, along with the BCB and representatives from other ACC nations, are looking to “break the ice” regarding the recent tensions involving the ICC, PCB, and BCB. Their goal is to foster a more positive and amicable dialogue with the BCCI and alleviate the strained relations.

Naqvi is also expected to have a meeting with ICC Chairman Jay Shah later tonight. According to earlier reports, representatives from five nations, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with their ACC officials, are planning to “break the ice” with the ICC regarding the recent tensions involving the ICC, PCB, and BCB. They are also likely to work towards fostering friendlier relations with the BCCI.

PCB’s reversal to play against India in T20 WC

In their official tweet, the Pakistan government announced that their decision to lift the boycott came after ‘formal requests’ from other member nations. “The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges,” a part of their statement read.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the statement confirmed.

