FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ChatGPT may soon launch 'Naughty Chats' feature for adult conversations; here's all you need to know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags capital’s first double decker tourist bus, check fare, route, details

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand

Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Eyewitnesses describe panic, ‘Some left their children, mortars kept hitting’

Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja, won national awards

Pakistan-Afghanistan war: What is Durand Line, imaginary line that has become the theatre of war?

BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule; tournament likely to begin on THIS date

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case

Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'

Watch: WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon involved in high-speed 160 kmph car crash, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja, won national awards

Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: Rekha Gupta after ex-CM cleared in liquor scam case

Arvind Kejriwal is guilty before the people of Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'

Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand

Pakistan’s semifinal hopes in the T20 World Cup 2026 remain alive after England edged New Zealand in a gripping thriller. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed starred in the crucial clash, a result that has reshaped the Super 8 points table and boosted Pakistan’s qualification chances.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 10:36 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

England secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over New Zealand in a tense encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday—a result that has significantly boosted Pakistan’s hopes of progressing in the T20 World Cup. While England had already booked their place in the semi-finals, it was Pakistan who emerged as the indirect beneficiaries of this outcome, largely due to the impressive all-round performances from Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. Both players made vital contributions with bat and ball, disrupting New Zealand’s momentum at crucial moments.

New Zealand made an assertive start after electing to bat, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert powering their way to 54 runs during the powerplay, putting England’s pace attack under pressure. However, the introduction of spin quickly shifted the balance of the game.

England’s spin trio—Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Rehan Ahmed—combined to claim six wickets, effectively restricting New Zealand to a total of 159 for 7. Jacks led the way with figures of 2 for 23, including the pivotal dismissal of the in-form Glenn Phillips, who was threatening with a brisk 39. Rehan Ahmed, returning to the lineup, impressed with 2 for 28, dismantling New Zealand’s middle order and stalling their progress.

England’s chase was far from straightforward. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, applied considerable pressure on the middle order. At 139 for 6 in the 18th over, the contest was finely poised.

With Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hanging in the balance, Jacks and Rehan Ahmed once again rose to the occasion. Jacks anchored the innings with a crucial 32, while Rehan Ahmed played a decisive role in the 19th over, striking Santner for a boundary and following up with a towering six over long-off. This late surge left England needing only five runs from the final over, a target they achieved with four balls to spare.

The result keeps the battle for Group 2’s second semi-final spot wide open. For Pakistan, the equation is now clear: they must defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture on February 28 and do so by a sufficient margin to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate. While the challenge remains substantial, England’s victory has ensured that Pakistan’s campaign—and their hopes of reaching the knockout stage—are still very much alive.

Also read| BCCI revises IPL 2026 schedule; tournament likely to begin on THIS date

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ChatGPT may soon launch 'Naughty Chats' feature for adult conversations; here's all you need to know
ChatGPT may soon roll out 'Naughty Chats' feature for adults
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags capital’s first double decker tourist bus, check fare, route, details
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags capital’s first double decker tourist bus
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed
Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Eyewitnesses describe panic, ‘Some left their children, mortars kept hitting’
Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Eyewitnesses describe panic, ‘Some left their children
Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja, won national awards
Meet BVP Rao, ex-IAS officer who became a filmmaker, worked with Ilaiyaraaja
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement