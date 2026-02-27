T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s semis hopes stay alive as Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed star for England in thriller vs New Zealand

Pakistan’s semifinal hopes in the T20 World Cup 2026 remain alive after England edged New Zealand in a gripping thriller. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed starred in the crucial clash, a result that has reshaped the Super 8 points table and boosted Pakistan’s qualification chances.

England secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over New Zealand in a tense encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday—a result that has significantly boosted Pakistan’s hopes of progressing in the T20 World Cup. While England had already booked their place in the semi-finals, it was Pakistan who emerged as the indirect beneficiaries of this outcome, largely due to the impressive all-round performances from Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. Both players made vital contributions with bat and ball, disrupting New Zealand’s momentum at crucial moments.

New Zealand made an assertive start after electing to bat, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert powering their way to 54 runs during the powerplay, putting England’s pace attack under pressure. However, the introduction of spin quickly shifted the balance of the game.

England’s spin trio—Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Rehan Ahmed—combined to claim six wickets, effectively restricting New Zealand to a total of 159 for 7. Jacks led the way with figures of 2 for 23, including the pivotal dismissal of the in-form Glenn Phillips, who was threatening with a brisk 39. Rehan Ahmed, returning to the lineup, impressed with 2 for 28, dismantling New Zealand’s middle order and stalling their progress.

England’s chase was far from straightforward. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, applied considerable pressure on the middle order. At 139 for 6 in the 18th over, the contest was finely poised.

With Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hanging in the balance, Jacks and Rehan Ahmed once again rose to the occasion. Jacks anchored the innings with a crucial 32, while Rehan Ahmed played a decisive role in the 19th over, striking Santner for a boundary and following up with a towering six over long-off. This late surge left England needing only five runs from the final over, a target they achieved with four balls to spare.

The result keeps the battle for Group 2’s second semi-final spot wide open. For Pakistan, the equation is now clear: they must defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture on February 28 and do so by a sufficient margin to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate. While the challenge remains substantial, England’s victory has ensured that Pakistan’s campaign—and their hopes of reaching the knockout stage—are still very much alive.

