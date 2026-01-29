FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan government fears heavy losses as PCB books tickets; Mohsin Naqvi told not to withdraw

Pakistan have reportedly booked travel tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 despite uncertainty over their participation. With boycott talks, political pressure and PCB’s final decision still pending, confusion surrounds the team’s plans ahead of the marquee tournament.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan government fears heavy losses as PCB books tickets; Mohsin Naqvi told not to withdraw
Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's involvement in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to occur in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, the team has already arranged to depart for Colombo on Monday. A final decision is expected before the team boards their flight, as reported.

"Despite the uncertainty over the participation in the World Cup, the Pakistan team is booked with the Australian team to fly out to Colombo via an Air Lanka flight from Lahore. We anticipate that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will approve the team's participation in the major event by Friday,” sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

Naqvi had previously expressed skepticism about Pakistan's participation after the ICC rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's appeal to relocate their World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security issues. The PCB chairman indicated that Pakistan might choose to withdraw from the tournament in protest of Bangladesh's exclusion. Earlier this week, Naqvi consulted with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad for guidance.

According to sources at Telecomasia.net, while the Prime Minister endorsed Pakistan's stance of supporting Bangladesh, he also warned against a boycott due to potential financial repercussions.

“Naqvi also took advice from President Asif Zardari and from the military establishment before meeting former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja,” sources told Telecom Asia Sport. 

The Pakistan cricket team is poised to face the Netherlands in the first match of the grand tournament, kicking off their T20 World Cup 2026 journey on February 7 in Colombo.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Also read| Shock before T20 World Cup 2026: Star cricketer charged in anti-corruption case, temporarily banned, his name is...

