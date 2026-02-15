T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8

Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock and a clinical bowling effort powered India to a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo at the T20 World Cup 2026. The comprehensive victory sealed India’s place in the Super 8 stage after a dominant IND vs PAK display.

Kishan Takes Charge

Things looked shaky right at the start when Abhishek Sharma went out for a duck in the opening over. But then Ishan Kishan stepped up and took matters into his own hands. He didn’t just steady the ship—he went on the attack, hammering 77 off just 40 balls and making the Pakistan spinners look lost. Kishan cruised to his fifty in only 27 deliveries, building a solid 87-run stand with Tilak Varma, who chipped in with 25.

The momentum dipped in the middle overs when Saim Ayub struck three quick blows—he got rid of Kishan, Varma, and Hardik Pandya in a short span. Even then, Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27) picked up the slack, pushing India to a healthy total of 175 for 7.

Bowlers Seal the Deal

With 175 on the board, India’s bowlers came out firing. Hardik Pandya made an instant impact with a wicket-maiden, sending Sahibzada Farhan back right away. Then Jasprit Bumrah tore through the top order, knocking out Saim Ayub and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha in the same over. At that point, Pakistan was in deep trouble at 13 for 3.

Usman Khan tried to keep them in the game with a fighting 44, but once Kishan stumped him off Axar Patel, Pakistan’s hopes faded fast.

Spin Puts the Game to Bed

As the pitch started to help the spinners, India tightened their grip. Varun Chakaravarthy kept up his red-hot form, grabbing two wickets in two balls and swinging the momentum even further. Kuldeep Yadav choked off the middle order, making runs hard to come by. Axar Patel struck early to remove Babar Azam and later took out Usman Khan, slamming the door on any comeback. Pakistan’s innings ended at 114, nowhere near the target.

