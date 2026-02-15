FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post

From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments

Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Delhi CM Gupta launches initiative to issue unique IDs for land parcels

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

Wispr Flow Feels Like the Voice Interface People Expected Siri to Become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8

Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock and a clinical bowling effort powered India to a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo at the T20 World Cup 2026. The comprehensive victory sealed India’s place in the Super 8 stage after a dominant IND vs PAK display.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India kept their strong grip on Pakistan with a commanding 61-run win at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. The match had plenty of hype, and it delivered. Ishan Kishan lit up the stage with a rapid-fire half-century, while India’s bowlers made sure Pakistan never got close. That win locked in India’s spot in the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Kishan Takes Charge

Things looked shaky right at the start when Abhishek Sharma went out for a duck in the opening over. But then Ishan Kishan stepped up and took matters into his own hands. He didn’t just steady the ship—he went on the attack, hammering 77 off just 40 balls and making the Pakistan spinners look lost. Kishan cruised to his fifty in only 27 deliveries, building a solid 87-run stand with Tilak Varma, who chipped in with 25.

The momentum dipped in the middle overs when Saim Ayub struck three quick blows—he got rid of Kishan, Varma, and Hardik Pandya in a short span. Even then, Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27) picked up the slack, pushing India to a healthy total of 175 for 7.

Bowlers Seal the Deal

With 175 on the board, India’s bowlers came out firing. Hardik Pandya made an instant impact with a wicket-maiden, sending Sahibzada Farhan back right away. Then Jasprit Bumrah tore through the top order, knocking out Saim Ayub and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha in the same over. At that point, Pakistan was in deep trouble at 13 for 3.

Usman Khan tried to keep them in the game with a fighting 44, but once Kishan stumped him off Axar Patel, Pakistan’s hopes faded fast.

Spin Puts the Game to Bed

As the pitch started to help the spinners, India tightened their grip. Varun Chakaravarthy kept up his red-hot form, grabbing two wickets in two balls and swinging the momentum even further. Kuldeep Yadav choked off the middle order, making runs hard to come by. Axar Patel struck early to remove Babar Azam and later took out Usman Khan, slamming the door on any comeback. Pakistan’s innings ended at 114, nowhere near the target.

Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 ru
Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post
Saketh Sreenivasaiah: Indian student mentioned late friend in last post
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his
Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision
Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Cricketers demand urgent medical attention for ex-PM
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty
Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest 50
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement