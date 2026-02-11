T20 World Cup 2026: Injury scare for India as Jasprit Bumrah's yorker hits Ishan Kishan before Namibia clash

India were handed an injury scare ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia after Jasprit Bumrah’s sharp yorker struck Ishan Kishan during a practice session. The incident briefly halted training, raising concerns over the wicketkeeper-batter’s availability for the crucial encounter.

Premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fierce yorker struck India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on the toe during a practice session, causing a sudden injury scare for India ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Delhi. Kishan was facing full-speed deliveries in preparation for the upcoming match when the incident occurred. The support staff and physio attended to the left-hander after he appeared to be in discomfort following the impact. Although the specifics of the injury have not been officially confirmed, the team management will be keeping a close eye on his condition before the crucial group-stage match.

In their opening game against the USA in Mumbai, the Indian team lost six wickets before even reaching 100 runs. Thanks to captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue managed to post a respectable total of 161, despite key players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya failing to perform. Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets, which proved to be enough as the hosts bowled out the USA for 132.

Now, India aims to deliver a more reliable batting display in Delhi with the Namibia match on the horizon. Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah, who were absent in the USA match, are anticipated to return to the starting lineup, especially since Abhishek's availability remains uncertain. The defending champions will be eager to address the shortcomings from their first game before facing Pakistan.

It will be intriguing to see if Ishan Kishan is fit to play against Namibia. However, there are no updates suggesting he has sustained a serious injury, so he is likely to be available for the match and could open alongside Sanju Samson, should Abhishek Sharma be rested.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.

