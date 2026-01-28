FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement

Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colleges closed till January 30

Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence

Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati

The Ajit Pawar Era: Key policies that defined his tenure in Maharashtra | Know in 10 points

From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics, how may it tilt towards Sharad Pawar?

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna to part ways with wife Akansha Chamola? Her latest post on 'zarooratein' leaves fans worried

Great Teaching in the Age of AI: The Art of Simplifying Without Diluting Meaning

Setback to US: Saudi Arabia rejects use of its airspace, territory to attack Iran, Crown Prince Muhammad-bin-Salman affirms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds

Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to

From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics, how may it tilt towards Sharad Pawar?

From kingmaker to void: How Ajit Pawar's death could alter Maharashtra politics?

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement

A new twist has emerged in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup saga after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi declared that Pakistan “will not play against India,” sparking fresh uncertainty over the blockbuster clash and raising questions over ICC’s next move.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's involvement in the forthcoming T20 World Cup is still uncertain, as the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to make a definitive decision amidst escalating political, legal, and financial challenges. Although Scotland's inclusion in Group C after Bangladesh's withdrawal has altered the tournament's landscape, it has not clarified Pakistan's situation.

Recently, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding this matter, with a resolution anticipated later this week. In the meantime, the board is considering all possibilities, including the option of a boycott, as it evaluates what officials refer to as the "political, legal, and financial consequences" of any potential withdrawal.

As reported by Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan is taking a cautious approach and will closely observe the team's performance in their initial two group matches against the Netherlands on February 7 and the USA on February 10. The outcomes of these games could greatly impact the next steps.

Should Pakistan secure victories in both matches, the chances of missing the highly awaited encounter against their long-time rivals India on February 15 in Colombo would increase. As one insider noted, "If Pakistan wins both these games, then the likelihood of forfeiting against India will be significant." This remark highlights the precarious nature of the current situation.

Nevertheless, a conclusive decision is not expected until after Monday, following Pakistan's conclusion of their three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore.

In addition to their participation concerns, the PCB is also gearing up to officially express its discontent with the ICC regarding Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. The board plans to communicate its grievances to the international governing body and notify them of intentions to stage a symbolic protest during the World Cup.

“Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup,” a source revealed.

PCB's legal advisors have allegedly cautioned that withdrawing from matches, especially the one against India, might lead to significant repercussions due to current broadcasting contracts. Central to this dilemma is a staggering $3 billion broadcasting agreement with JioStar Sports (India), which is set to last until the conclusion of 2027. The income generated from this contract is distributed among all ICC member countries.

"Whether there is a complete boycott or not, participating in the lucrative match against India will heavily impact the broadcasters," a source mentioned. The resulting fallout could be detrimental. Should Pakistan decide to boycott, broadcasters might seek legal recourse for damages, compelling the ICC to issue legal notifications to the PCB. In the end, this could diminish the annual funding available to all member boards, not just Pakistan.

Also read| Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement
T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqv
Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colleges closed till January 30
Ajit Pawar death: Maharashtra announces three days of mourning, school and colle
Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence
Will Gautam Gambhir be sacked as head coach? BCCI finally breaks silence
Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to two, netizens flag safety concerns, MMRDA responds
Mumbai: Viral video shows four-lane Mira Bhayander flyover abruptly narrowing to
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Bombardier Learjet that went down in Baramati
Who owns VSR Ventures? Company behind Ajit Pawar's jet that crashed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals captured on camera
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth
5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement