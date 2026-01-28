T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match under cloud as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes BIG statement

A new twist has emerged in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup saga after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi declared that Pakistan “will not play against India,” sparking fresh uncertainty over the blockbuster clash and raising questions over ICC’s next move.

Pakistan's involvement in the forthcoming T20 World Cup is still uncertain, as the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to make a definitive decision amidst escalating political, legal, and financial challenges. Although Scotland's inclusion in Group C after Bangladesh's withdrawal has altered the tournament's landscape, it has not clarified Pakistan's situation.

Recently, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding this matter, with a resolution anticipated later this week. In the meantime, the board is considering all possibilities, including the option of a boycott, as it evaluates what officials refer to as the "political, legal, and financial consequences" of any potential withdrawal.

As reported by Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan is taking a cautious approach and will closely observe the team's performance in their initial two group matches against the Netherlands on February 7 and the USA on February 10. The outcomes of these games could greatly impact the next steps.

Should Pakistan secure victories in both matches, the chances of missing the highly awaited encounter against their long-time rivals India on February 15 in Colombo would increase. As one insider noted, "If Pakistan wins both these games, then the likelihood of forfeiting against India will be significant." This remark highlights the precarious nature of the current situation.

Nevertheless, a conclusive decision is not expected until after Monday, following Pakistan's conclusion of their three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore.

In addition to their participation concerns, the PCB is also gearing up to officially express its discontent with the ICC regarding Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. The board plans to communicate its grievances to the international governing body and notify them of intentions to stage a symbolic protest during the World Cup.

“Pakistan Cricket Board is also due to write a letter to the ICC about the protest during the World Cup,” a source revealed.

PCB's legal advisors have allegedly cautioned that withdrawing from matches, especially the one against India, might lead to significant repercussions due to current broadcasting contracts. Central to this dilemma is a staggering $3 billion broadcasting agreement with JioStar Sports (India), which is set to last until the conclusion of 2027. The income generated from this contract is distributed among all ICC member countries.

"Whether there is a complete boycott or not, participating in the lucrative match against India will heavily impact the broadcasters," a source mentioned. The resulting fallout could be detrimental. Should Pakistan decide to boycott, broadcasters might seek legal recourse for damages, compelling the ICC to issue legal notifications to the PCB. In the end, this could diminish the annual funding available to all member boards, not just Pakistan.

