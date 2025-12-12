FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...

SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...

Popular weightloss drug Ozempic launched in India at the price of Rs..., check dosage, more details

No Cameron Green on CSK's radar? Five-time champions drop big IPL 2026 auction hint

Woman fired for repeatedly arriving 40-minutes early to office, boss claims 'she refused to...'

What is C-5? What's India's role in it? Pakistan not part of Donald Trump's plan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?

No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats

Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'

In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says

Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes

Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

India vs Pakistan ticket prices for the T20 World Cup 2026 have plunged to a record low, raising questions about whether interest in cricket’s biggest rivalry is beginning to fade. The unexpected dip has sparked debate among fans and analysts over the hype surrounding the marquee clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 12, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ticket sales for the ICC World Cup 2026 officially kicked off at 6:45 PM on Thursday, two months prior to the highly anticipated event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament is set to commence on February 7, 2026, with India facing their long-time rivals Pakistan on February 15 during their third league stage match. However, the excitement surrounding the IND vs PAK showdown has noticeably waned in recent years, a trend that is likely reflected in the ticket prices for this highly awaited clash.

Tickets for the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match are priced starting at under Rs 500

According to BookMyShow, the ticket sales for the IND vs PAK match have not yet begun. Nevertheless, the information available indicates that ticket prices start at LKR 1500, which translates to approximately Rs 439. This could potentially mark the lowest ticket price for an India vs Pakistan encounter in a World Cup setting. In contrast, tickets for other India matches against teams like the Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA are priced at Rs 500, Rs 750, and Rs 750 respectively, all higher than the minimum price for the IND vs PAK match.

Is the India vs Pakistan rivalry losing its edge as the Mother of All Battles?

When it comes to the India vs Pakistan rivalry, such low ticket prices are quite unexpected, especially during an ICC event. This raises the question: has the fervor diminished? Is the India vs Pakistan clash no longer regarded as the Mother of All Battles? What exactly is happening?

The recent tensions between India and Pakistan may have dampened the enthusiasm surrounding cricket. The tragic Pahalgam attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists at the hands of terrorists backed by Pakistan, has cast a long shadow. In response, India executed Operation Sindoor, targeting and dismantling multiple terror launchpads and military facilities in Pakistan. This strained atmosphere was palpable during the Asia Cup, where Indian players notably refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani opponents, including their captain. Furthermore, the Indian team declined to accept the trophy from the ACC chief, who holds a political position in Pakistan, a nation with which India had recently engaged in military conflict.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the question looms: Can India clinch a historic third title?

The tournament kicks off on February 7 and wraps up on March 8, with India set to launch their campaign against the USA on the very first day. Eight teams will battle it out in the Super Eight stage for four coveted semifinal spots, leading to the final showdown. India, the reigning champions after their victory in 2024, also claimed the inaugural title in 2007. A win in 2026 would not only mark them as the first hosts to achieve this feat but also the first team to secure three titles

Also read| Watch: Gautam Gambhir's tense handshake with Indian players sparks buzz; fiery dugout visuals go viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
In-hand salary to reduce under new Labour Codes? Here's what govt said
No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion bailout package, can it meet them?
No free lunch: IMF slaps 64 conditions on Pakistan for $7 billion loan package
Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter U-19 cricket's official stats
Explained: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking knock vs UAE won't enter
Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour for...
Who is IAS Supriya Sahu? Civil servant gets UN's highest environmental honour fo
SA20 Season 4: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain, his name is...
SA20: Pretoria Capitals appoint star South African all-rounder as new captain
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar
Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conduc
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol remember superstar, Amit Shah, other political heavyweights offer tributes
Dharmendra Prayer Meet In PICS: Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol rem
Dhurandhar: From quickest Rs 300 crore grosser, to Ranveer Singh's biggest opener; five box office records broken by brutal blockbuster
Dhurandhar: five box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's brutal blockbuster
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement