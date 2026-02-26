FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clas

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

India’s semifinal hopes in the T20 World Cup 2026 hinge on the crucial South Africa vs West Indies clash. With net run rate and points table permutations in play, the Proteas’ result could significantly impact Team India’s path to the knockout stage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian cricket team is set to back South Africa in their match against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After losing to South Africa in their opening match, India requires several favorable outcomes to secure a spot in the semifinals, as mere victories won't suffice due to their poor run rate. The West Indies currently lead the table with a net run rate of 5.350, while South Africa holds second place with a net run rate of 3.800, and India sits in third with a run rate of -3.800.

Why Does India Need South Africa to Defeat West Indies?

Should South Africa triumph over the West Indies, it would simplify India's route to the semifinals, necessitating wins against both the West Indies and South Africa for qualification. Conversely, if the West Indies win against South Africa, the situation will become more complicated for the Men in Blue, as they will require substantial victories to advance.

If the West Indies defeat South Africa, they will accumulate four points. South Africa must win their final match against Zimbabwe to also reach four points. If India secures victories in their last two matches, they too will reach four points, leading to a three-way contest for the semifinal spots. However, India has a lower run rate compared to both the West Indies and South Africa, and unless they achieve significant margins of victory, or if South Africa and the West Indies suffer heavy losses, qualifying will be quite challenging for India.

How Can India Surpass West Indies and South Africa in Run Rate?

In the meantime, India faces the daunting task of achieving seemingly impossible targets; they must outpace South Africa and the West Indies in the current net run rate. According to calculations, India needs to defeat Zimbabwe by approximately 228 runs to overtake South Africa in run rate, and by 290 runs to surpass the West Indies. If they are chasing a target of 150 runs, India must complete the chase in eight overs to move ahead of South Africa and in seven overs to take the lead over the West Indies with a superior run rate.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson factor, net run rate worry: Key issues for India ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs by 1 year
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi
Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'
Aamir shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman's father is...
VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement