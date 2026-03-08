FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: India boast strong T20I record at Narendra Modi Stadium; 2023 ODI final loss still fresh

India head into the T20 World Cup 2026 final with a strong T20I record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the Men in Blue have enjoyed success in the shortest format at the venue, it also holds mixed memories after the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: India boast strong T20I record at Narendra Modi Stadium; 2023 ODI final loss still fresh
Following a thrilling last-over victory against England in Mumbai during the second semifinal, Team India is now focused on Ahmedabad, where they will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the world’s largest Narendra Modi Stadium. This high-stakes encounter is set to be a spectacular event as India strives to secure their third T20 World Cup title.

India boasts a solid record at this venue, having played 10 matches and won seven, resulting in an impressive 70% win rate. Throughout the ongoing tournament, the Men in Blue have already competed here against the Netherlands and South Africa, gaining crucial experience on the pitch ahead of the final.

Despite their strong T20I performance in Ahmedabad, the venue also carries memories of disappointment for India, as they lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia here in 2023. From India’s overall T20I statistics at this location to the anticipated pitch conditions for the final against New Zealand, let’s take a closer look at the Narendra Modi Stadium before this grand tournament showdown.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad’s record

Reconstructed in 2020, the world’s largest cricket stadium covers a 63-acre complex and has a seating capacity of approximately 1.3 lakh spectators. This state-of-the-art venue includes 11 center pitches, four dressing rooms, and a modern LED lighting system, making it one of the most advanced cricket grounds globally.

In the current season, India has faced the Netherlands and South Africa at this venue, achieving a win against the Dutch but falling short against the Proteas. The stadium, previously known as Motera, holds mixed memories for India. While the team famously triumphed over Australia here in the quarterfinal of the 2011 ODI World Cup, they also experienced a heartbreaking defeat to the same team in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Narendra Modi Stadium is known for its high scoring games

In Ahmedabad, a blend of black and red soil was utilized to create the pitch for the final match. A similar surface was employed during the semifinal at Wankhede Stadium. In the final, spinners will find less assistance, while pacers can expect good bounce, making batting significantly easier. Teams will need to aim for over 200 runs in their first innings.

The final pitch will remain nearly pristine, as the only match of the tournament was held here about a month ago, on February 9. Batting first, South Africa amassed 213 runs, losing just 4 wickets. In reply, Canada managed only 156 runs.

Ahmedabad has been a source of disappointment for India in the ICC knockout stages

Despite India's strong T20I performance in Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium has yielded mixed outcomes for the team in ICC knockout games. In the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Rohit Sharma’s team faced a devastating loss to five-time champions Australia, leaving the venue as a painful memory for Indian supporters.

Nonetheless, the stadium has also been the site of historic achievements for India. During the 2011 ODI World Cup, the MS Dhoni-led squad triumphed over Australia in the quarterfinals at this venue. That victory propelled India into the semifinals against Pakistan and ultimately to the final at Wankhede Stadium on April 2, where they claimed the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka.

Also read| Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

