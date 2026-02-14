T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

The ICC has taken a crucial decision ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo, removing uncertainty around the high-voltage encounter. The move hands defending champions India a potential edge as both teams eye vital T20 World Cup points.

The teams from India and Pakistan have arrived in Colombo for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium. Concerns arose when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a boycott of the match following Bangladesh's exit from the T20 World Cup. However, after discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the PCB reversed its decision. Matches between India and Pakistan are always filled with tension, and recent events, including the handshake incident, have added extra drama.

ICC makes major announcement

In the lead-up to the match, the ICC has confirmed that the India and Pakistan teams will conduct their training sessions separately. The Pakistan team is scheduled to train from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, while the Indian team will practice from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. It remains unclear whether this decision was made in response to the recent controversies or if it was part of a pre-existing plan. While separate training sessions are not uncommon, teams often have overlapping schedules. Given the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the ICC may have intentionally created a one-hour gap between the sessions to prevent any potential awkwardness among the players.

Is India at an advantage?

Training during the evening could provide India with a slight edge, allowing them to acclimate to the conditions in Colombo under the lights and gain insights into how the pitch may behave. Additionally, evening training will assist bowlers in preparing for potential dew conditions. Pakistan has already played a few matches in Sri Lanka, giving them a better grasp of the local conditions, and the evening training could help balance the playing field a bit.

Rain threat is significant

At the same time, there is a considerable risk of rain during the match. The weather forecast indicates a 94 percent chance of rain on Sunday. If the rain does materialize and the match is canceled, both India and Pakistan will advance to the Super 8s by sharing the points.

Also read| '2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026