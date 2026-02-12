T20 World Cup 2026: ICC invites Asian boards to watch India–Pakistan clash together, BCB President hopes to 'break the ice' with BCCI

Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 marquee clash, the ICC has invited Asian cricket boards to watch the India–Pakistan match together. The move aims to ease tensions, with the BCB president hoping to ‘break the ice’ with the BCCI and reset bilateral relations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly extended an invitation to Aminul Islam, the chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), to attend the India vs Pakistan match scheduled in Colombo on February 15. The BCB and ICC had been embroiled in a fierce dispute regarding the venue for the T20 World Cup, which ultimately resulted in Bangladesh being excluded from the tournament. For those who may not know, the BCB sought to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. Bangladesh remained resolute in its position, leading to Scotland taking their place. This situation prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boycott the match against India, placing the ICC in a precarious situation. However, after several rounds of discussions involving the ICC, PCB, and other member boards, the decision was reversed.

"The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries, and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together, and talk to one another," Islam was quoted by Bangladesh newspaper Pratham Alo.

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has also reached a new low following attacks on minorities in both countries. This situation prompted the BCCI to release Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, which sparked significant backlash. Nevertheless, Islam views the upcoming meeting as a chance to mend relations. "You can consider it as something like that," Islam remarked regarding the potential for peace with the BCCI.

Bangladesh's position on the T20 World Cup nearly placed them at risk of ICC sanctions, but intervention from Pakistan helped them avoid penalties. The ICC has also acknowledged Bangladesh's vital role in the cricketing landscape and has committed to hosting an ICC event between 2028 and 2031.

“Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened,” said ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta.

“Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

Also read| Who is Usman Tariq? Pakistan spinner inspired by 'MSD: The untold story' faces 'chucking' row at T20 World Cup 2026