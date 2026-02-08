T20 World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Nepal as England escape with narrow 4-run win in last-over thriller

England survived a spirited Nepal fightback to seal a tense four-run win in a last-over thriller at the T20 World Cup 2026. Fifties from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook set the platform before Sam Curran held his nerve at the death to deny Nepal a famous victory.

Wankhede Stadium kicked off the T20 World Cup 2026 with a real nail-biter. England just about dodged a massive upset, scraping past Nepal by only four runs. Nobody expected Nepal to push them this hard, but that’s exactly what happened—England’s cool heads at the end made the difference, and honestly, that’s about it.

Nepal’s night started with a bang. England won the toss and batted first, hoping to pile on the runs. That plan didn’t last long. Sher Malla, playing his very first international match, needed just one ball to make history—he sent Phil Salt back for 1. The crowd went wild. Suddenly, England’s powerful opening pair looked shaky. Then, Nandan Yadav got rid of Jos Buttler for 26 in the fifth over, and you could see England wobble.

That’s when Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook stepped up. Bethell didn’t hold back—he smashed 55 off just 35 balls, launching four huge sixes along the way. Brook was just as ruthless, carving out 53 from 32 balls. Their partnership dragged England back from the edge. Will Jacks showed up at the end, swinging hard for an unbeaten 39 off 18. England managed 184 for 7. It looked like a solid score—but as it turned out, they barely got away with it.

Nepal’s chase wasn’t smooth. They lost Aasif Sheikh early, and Kushal Bhurtel followed after a quick 29. But their middle order came alive. Dipendra Singh Airee lit up the ground, hammering 44 and keeping Nepal right on track.

Liam Dawson got the big breakthrough, sending Nepal’s captain Rohit Paudel back for 7. Even then, the match stayed razor-tight. Sam Curran stepped up and took out Airee just when he looked set to steal the show.

Nepal didn’t give up. They fought right down to the last ball, finishing at 180 for 6. England exhaled—they survived, but just barely. Nepal’s fearless cricket sent a message: the so-called minnows aren’t backing down anymore. The gap between the big teams and the rest? It’s almost gone.

Also read| Big boost for India as Washington Sundar set to rejoin T20 World Cup squad ahead of Namibia clash