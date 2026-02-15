FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Former World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma meets India players ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan

Former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma met the India players ahead of the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the 2026 edition. The visit provided a timely boost to Team India as they gear up for the high-voltage IND vs PAK showdown.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Former World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma meets India players ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
The air in Colombo feels thick tonight, buzzing with a kind of energy you don’t get anywhere else. Just before the big ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 showdown, someone unexpected strolls into the Indian dugout—Rohit Sharma. The same guy who led India to that wild, unforgettable win in 2024. He shows up at the R. Premadasa Stadium, catching everyone a bit off guard, just to see the team before they face Pakistan. You can tell the moment means something.

Rohit stepped away from T20s after that crazy night in Barbados, but honestly, his shadow still stretches over this team. As India gets ready to play their first T20 World Cup match against Pakistan without either Rohit or Virat Kohli in the lineup, his visit feels like a handoff—a legend passing the torch to the next generation.

The tension before this match? Off the charts. Weeks of back-and-forth, political drama, Pakistan almost threatening a boycott. But now, finally, both teams are here, both unbeaten and hungry.

India’s been sharp, taking down the USA and Namibia. Pakistan, with Salman Ali Agha at the helm, has handled the Netherlands and the USA with the same focus. The points table’s a logjam. Whoever wins tonight is basically booking a ticket to the Super Eights. Fans have flooded Colombo. Blue and green everywhere you look, noise bouncing off every wall.

But here’s the twist: for the first time since 2007, there’s no Rohit, no Kohli on the scoresheet for an India-Pakistan World Cup clash. Rohit’s the tournament’s brand ambassador now, but you can see it—his mind’s still out there on the pitch.

As the sun dips and the lights come on, Team India will walk out with Rohit’s advice still fresh in their heads. He’ll be in the stands, not in the middle, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that his words, his presence—maybe that’s what tips the scales tonight. India’s past and future, all tangled together for a few electric hours in Colombo.

Also read| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 weather update: Is there a reserve day if Colombo match is washed out?

