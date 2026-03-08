T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security
CRICKET
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Global pop icon Ricky Martin will headline the event, joined by Indian music stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh before the highly anticipated final.
The Indian cricket team is gearing up to face New Zealand in the grand finale of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Alongside the exciting match, the event will feature a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ceremony will showcase renowned Indian artists Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh, with international pop star Ricky Martin headlining the festivities, setting the stage for the eagerly awaited IND vs NZ final.
T20 World Cup 2026 Celebrity Lineup
The closing ceremony is set to deliver an incredible blend of global pop music, traditional Indian performances, and elaborate choreography. Falguni Pathak, the Gujarati sensation, will kick off the ceremony, accompanied by fifty Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography, as stated on the International Cricket Council's website.
The stage keeps getting bigger!— ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2026
Joining Global Superstar Ricky Martin at the Closing Ceremony before the #T20WorldCup Final are music icons Sukhbir and Falguni Pathak!
Get ready for global hits and desi anthems as these legendary artists light up the biggest night in cricket.… pic.twitter.com/8kMK7yg31b
Following her performance, Sukhbir Singh will take the stage with a large ensemble of dancers. The evening will culminate with Ricky Martin, a five-time Latin Grammy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award winner, who will perform before stepping off the stage for the pivotal final between New Zealand and India.
What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony start?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST.
Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony be telecast live?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony can be seen live on Star Sports Network.
Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony be live-streamed?
The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.
Ticket holders are urged to arrive at the stadium promptly when the gates open to ensure they don't miss any of the pre-match excitement.
The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST. The Indian team aims to defend their title, while New Zealand seeks their first championship. Historically, the Men in Blue have yet to defeat the BlackCaps in this prestigious tournament, with the Kiwis leading 3-0 against the hosts in this high-stakes competition.
