T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza shine as Zimbabwe stun co-hosts Sri Lanka to top Group B

Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza delivered standout performances as Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. The victory helped Zimbabwe finish atop Group B, boosting their momentum heading into the next stage.

Zimbabwe didn’t just win—they grabbed the top spot in Group B at the 2026 T20 World Cup with both hands, beating co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets right in front of a packed crowd at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Brian Bennett’s cool-headed half-century set the tone, and then captain Sikandar Raza blew the roof off with a whirlwind cameo. Heading into the Super 8s, nobody can ignore Zimbabwe now.

Sri Lanka started off hot after choosing to bat. Pathum Nissanka hammered 62 off 41 balls and, with Kusal Perera, got the hosts racing to 53 runs in less than five overs. But Zimbabwe’s bowlers refused to roll over. Blessing Muzarabani and Graeme Cremer—steady as ever—dragged things back, each grabbing two wickets and putting the brakes on the scoring.

Pavan Rathnayake tried to light a late fire with a rapid 44 off 25, but Zimbabwe’s spinners kept squeezing in the middle overs. Sri Lanka finished on 178 for 7. Not a bad score on this pitch, but definitely gettable.

Zimbabwe came out swinging. Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani put up a 69-run partnership to kick things off. Bennett, calm as you like, handled Theekshana’s tricky spin without breaking a sweat.

Things really turned when Raza walked in. He tore into the bowling, blasting 45 from just 26 balls—including a monster 101-meter six that left the Sri Lankan fans in stunned silence. Thanks to that burst, Zimbabwe were cruising, needing only 8 runs from the final over.

Raza fell just before the finish line, but Bennett stood tall. With two needed from three balls, he drove one through the covers for four, sealing the win with three balls left.

So Zimbabwe finishes the group stage undefeated, topping Group B ahead of the home side and even Australia. Nobody saw this coming, but there’s no denying it now: Zimbabwe’s the real deal.

