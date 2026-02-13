T20 World Cup 2026: Blessing Muzarabani takes four-fer as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in Colombo

Blessing Muzarabani was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 17. Brad Evans took three wickets, while Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl each claimed one.

Zimbabwe achieved an incredible 23-run victory against Australia in their second Group B match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 13, 2026. After Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, the Google win predictor indicated an 8 to 10 percent chance for Zimbabwe and a staggering 92 percent for Australia. However, by the end of the 18th over, the situation had dramatically shifted, with Zimbabwe's chances soaring to 96 percent and Australia's plummeting to just 4 percent.

For Zimbabwe, Brian Bennett anchored the innings with a solid 56-ball performance, scoring 64 runs, supported well by Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 off 21) and Ryan Burl (35 off 30). The innings received a crucial boost from captain Sikandar Raza, who played a spectacular 13-ball cameo, scoring 25 runs, which helped them reach a total of 169 for 2 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green were the only Australian bowlers to take wickets during the match.

With the ball, Zimbabwe could not have hoped for a better start, quickly dismissing Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David, and Tavis Head during the power play. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis attempted to stabilize the innings with a 77-run partnership, but once both were out within just 11 runs, Australia found themselves struggling to keep up. Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Renshaw did their best to revive the Australian innings, but by that point, it was too late, and the outcome was clear.

Blessing Muzarabani was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 17. Brad Evans took three wickets, while Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl each claimed one. This victory significantly enhances Zimbabwe's chances of advancing to the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup. They will face Ireland and Sri Lanka on February 17 and 19, respectively, in Pallekele and Colombo.

