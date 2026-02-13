T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan struck crucial fifties to guide UAE to a thrilling victory over Canada in a closely fought contest. Their composed knocks under pressure proved decisive as UAE held their nerve in a nail-biting finish.

The United Arab Emirates celebrated their inaugural victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, achieving a 5-wicket win against Canada at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Canada, having won the toss and chosen to bat first, managed to score 150/7, bolstered by a half-century from Harsh Thaker, while Navneet Dhaliwal and Shreyas Movva made significant contributions. However, UAE bowler Junaid Siddique dismantled the North American team's batting lineup with an impressive five-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Saad Bin Zafar showcased his bowling skills with a three-wicket haul, but an unbeaten 74-run performance from Aryansh Sharma, along with another half-century from Sohaib Khan, propelled the UAE to victory with 2 balls remaining.

Throughout the run chase, Aryansh Sharma (74*) was pivotal in keeping the UAE's hopes alive. At one point, UAE found themselves at 66/4, but Aryansh and Sohaib Khan (51) formed a crucial 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket, leading the UAE to triumph.

UAE snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a nail-biting finish against Canada.



Up Next ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | USAvNED | LIVE NOW https://t.co/fGCr0ADQyO pic.twitter.com/xs2jtkWdQz February 13, 2026

Initially, Harsh Thaker's half-century was instrumental as Canada set a target of 150/7 in 20 overs. Thaker scored 50 runs off 41 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Navneet Dhaliwal contributed 34 runs from 28 balls. Thaker also formed a solid partnership with Shreyas Movva, who scored 21 runs off 21 balls. For the UAE, Junaid Siddique's five-wicket haul was a standout performance. Canada had won the toss and opted to bat first.

This victory places the UAE in third position in Group D with two points from two matches, while Canada remains in fifth place without any wins.

Also read| Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush