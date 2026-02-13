FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada

Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan struck crucial fifties to guide UAE to a thrilling victory over Canada in a closely fought contest. Their composed knocks under pressure proved decisive as UAE held their nerve in a nail-biting finish.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan fifties power UAE to thrilling 5-wicket win over Canada
The United Arab Emirates celebrated their inaugural victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, achieving a 5-wicket win against Canada at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Canada, having won the toss and chosen to bat first, managed to score 150/7, bolstered by a half-century from Harsh Thaker, while Navneet Dhaliwal and Shreyas Movva made significant contributions. However, UAE bowler Junaid Siddique dismantled the North American team's batting lineup with an impressive five-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Saad Bin Zafar showcased his bowling skills with a three-wicket haul, but an unbeaten 74-run performance from Aryansh Sharma, along with another half-century from Sohaib Khan, propelled the UAE to victory with 2 balls remaining.

Throughout the run chase, Aryansh Sharma (74*) was pivotal in keeping the UAE's hopes alive. At one point, UAE found themselves at 66/4, but Aryansh and Sohaib Khan (51) formed a crucial 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket, leading the UAE to triumph.

Initially, Harsh Thaker's half-century was instrumental as Canada set a target of 150/7 in 20 overs. Thaker scored 50 runs off 41 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Navneet Dhaliwal contributed 34 runs from 28 balls. Thaker also formed a solid partnership with Shreyas Movva, who scored 21 runs off 21 balls. For the UAE, Junaid Siddique's five-wicket haul was a standout performance. Canada had won the toss and opted to bat first.

This victory places the UAE in third position in Group D with two points from two matches, while Canada remains in fifth place without any wins.

Inspired by MS Dhoni's biopic, Usman Tariq details surreal moment he learned of Pakistan selection during wedding rush

