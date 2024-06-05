T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in elite club, becomes second India batter to....

Rohit Sharma has amassed five centuries, 29 half-centuries, and holds a career-best score of an unbeaten 121.

Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 4,000 runs in T20Is during India's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

The Indian captain reached this impressive feat in his 144th innings, making him only the second player after Virat Kohli to accomplish this milestone. Babar Azam is the sole other player, besides the two Indians, to have crossed the 4,000-run mark in T20Is.

