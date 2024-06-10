Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

The three-time finalist has two games left, against Canada and Ireland.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

Babar Azam's Pakistan faced its second defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024, losing to arch-rival India by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Earlier, Pakistan suffered a surprising Super Over defeat against host United States in Dallas.

Pakistan is now in fourth place in Group A and has yet to score any points in the tournament. The three-time finalist has two games left, against Canada and Ireland.

Can Pakistan qualify if it wins both remaining matches?

If Pakistan wins both its games, it needs either India or USA, both currently with four points, to lose their remaining matches. Additionally, Canada must lose both its games, and Ireland should not win more than one. In this case, Pakistan can qualify with four points with a superior Net Run Rate.

Can Pakistan qualify if it wins only one of its two matches?

If Pakistan wins only one of its two matches, it will finish with two points. With two teams already having four points, this scenario would lead to Pakistan being eliminated.

