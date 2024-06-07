Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA

Pakistan will next face India on Sunday in New York in a must-win game as USA currently stand top of Group A points table with two wins in two matches.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2024, PAK vs USA: Babar Azam slams bowlers after shocking defeat against USA
Pakistan captain Babar Azam believed that their score of 159 for seven was defendable against the co-hosts USA. However, he said that the shock loss at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday was due to their bowling unit for not performing at their best. Playing their second match in the T20 World Cup after beating Canada in their opener, the USA matched Pakistan's score in the final over and then scored 18 runs in the Super Over without hitting a single six.

Mohammed Amir, who struggled against left-handed batter Harmeet, bowled three wides and gave away seven extras in that over. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 13 runs for the loss of one wicket, leaving their T20 World Cup campaign hanging in the balance.

