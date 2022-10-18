Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand warm-up game live in India

Check out all the details of the upcoming warm-up match between India-New Zealand which will be played at 'The Gabba' in Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

India vs New Zealand

Team India will be up against New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday. The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

India kicked off their T20 World Cup preparations on a convincing note after securing a much-needed win against defending champions Australia. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side had posted a formidable total of 186/7 in 20 overs. KL Rahul emerged as India’s highest scorer with 57.

Mohammad Shami scalped four wickets in the game to earn a six-run victory for India.

The clash will serve as the final occasion when both teams can experiment before they take guards in their respective groups.

Ahead of the clash, here are all the live stream details of the final warm-up match.

What date T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup warm-up match India vs New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup warm-up match India vs New Zealand begin?

The match between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

