T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch India vs Australia warm-up game live in India

With less than a week to go before the start of the T20 World Cup, Team India will gear up against Australia in the first warm-up match in Brisbane. The clash on Monday will serve as India's first official warm-up match and will later play New Zealand.

Throughout the match versus Australia, the emphasis will be on death over bowling. India made little progress in the final few overs, allowing Western Australia to score 41 runs in five overs. Harshal Patel bowled well to eliminate the death-over hues. Ashwin has played wonderfully, taking three wickets. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return for the warm-up match against Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, will be eager to strike with the ball at hand. Against England, bowlers like Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc had a little advantage. Glenn Maxwell is having trouble getting runs and would like to perform well in the warm-up game.

Here are all details about the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match:

When will the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs Australia 1st Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.