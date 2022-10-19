T20 World Cup 2022: Watch Australia’s innovative tactic to avoid slow over-rate penalty at T20 WC

File Photo

Teams would be keen to avoid fielding restrictions forced due to slow over rates at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The hosts have innovated and found a way to avoid slow over-rate penalty. There are players who are at the field of play but not in the playing XI. So, why not?

Keen to avoid such a situation at the T20 World Cup, the Australian Men's cricket team have come up with a clever ploy employing the reserve players. All-rounder opened up on the tactic, a video of which was shared by Cricket Australia.

A clever ploy from the Aussies who are keen to avoid the fielding restriction penalty if overs aren't bowled in time during this #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5e73KABQcd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022

Fans loved the idea and posted their praises in comments below the video.

Slow-over rate penalty that cost teams at the T20 World Cup

If the duration of an innings crosses 85 minutes, the fielding side will have to bowl rest of the evers with just 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle instead of 5. There are exceptions that umpires may make on the basis of injuries, DRS, reviews etc, but the slow over-rate penalty is no joke. In stats calculated from the recent Asia Cup, slow over-rate penalties on average cost fielding teams to concede around 2 runs more per over. The penalty was introduced by the ICC in the T20 format earlier this year. The same penalty has also been extended to ODIs now.

