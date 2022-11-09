T20 World Cup 2022: Team India enjoys dinner at 'British Raj' restaurant in Adelaide ahead of England clash

Team India (File Photo)

The Indian players dined at 'British Raj' before getting down to plot England's downfall in the T20 World Cup semifinal, and the irony wasn't lost on anyone here in Australia.

The 'Men in Blue' have been living out of suitcases since arriving in Australia, and as the spectacle neared its conclusion, they took some time to socialize and unwind at a well-known Indian restaurant prior of the major semi-final.

The restaurant, located at 170 Henley Beach Road in Torrensville, is well-known in the region for its chicken tikka, Kashmiri pulao, and lamb rogan josh.



Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team had some concerns with the ICC-determined menu. It was not to the liking of the players.

"The team and the players hardly had any time to relax and take their mind off from the pressure of a high-octane tourney like World Cup since there has been hardly any time between games," a senior BCCI official privy to the team activities told PTI.

" And too many internal flights, three days in Adelaide is like bliss. Hence the players and their partners (wives and girlfriends) who are present joined for a team dinner. This is a team bonding exercise also and a chance to completely unwind," he added.

Since the Indian cricket team is commercially the most viable squad, its itinerary has been full of travel around all the major Australian cities.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, even during his captaincy days and later as U-19 national coach, has been big on team bonding and team activities.

On the day, Rohit got hit on the forearm but he is absolutely fine and there is no strapping on his right hand, which must have delighted the fans present outside the team hotel.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma’s team would be aiming to end England’s run in this edition of the global meet.

(with inputs from PTI)

