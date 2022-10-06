T20 World Cup 2022: Skipper Rohit Sharma visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Australia tour

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira

With the cricket T20 World Cup 2022 just around the corner, Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma decided to offer his prayers and seek blessings along with his family at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with the photos going viral.

In the photos, Sharma can be seen wearing a blue kurta inside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, offering his prayers. His daughter Samaira was sitting on his shoulders while his wife Ritika was by his side while seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati.

The Indian skipper made the trip to the iconic Ganesh temple in Mumbai just before boarding his flight to Australia, where the T20 World Cup 2022 is being held. If India wins this world cup, it will be the second time they claim the title after the 2007 win led by then-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Now that the T20I series has concluded, the Rohit Sharma-led contingent jetted off to Australia on October 6, Thursday, in order to acclimatize to the conditions there.

Rohit Sharma had earlier said that since many players in Team India are playing in Australia for the first time, he wants to give them time to settle. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team will be in a couple of warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Sharma had said earlier, “Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early.”

The T20 journey of India will begin on October 23, when they will face neighbouring team Pakistan. The match will be one of the most anticipated in the entire world cup.

