T20 World Cup 2022 set to start from THIS date, check full schedule HERE

Surely the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 was a bitter tournament for Indians and more so as the country were the host, however, the side will be surely looking to bounce back in the 2022 edition which will be held in Australia.

The preparations for the new edition has already begun and seven cities will be hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with the final line-up for the event now confirmed.

The tournament which is scheduled to take place between October 16 and November 13 next year will see a total of 45 matches being played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The world's attention turns to Australia for the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup



Register now for priority access to tickets https://t.co/EjSbKkuUOU pic.twitter.com/lsa1FfWHSB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 16, 2021

According to the ICC, the T20 World Cup 2022 Final will be hosted under lights at the MCG on November 13, 2022. As for the semi-finals, it will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10 respectively.

The tournament will see eight teams - champions Australia and runner-up New Zealand along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa - be part of the Super 12 stage.

Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies will be playing in Round 1 and the four remaining spots will be filled via the ongoing qualification pathway culminating in two global qualifying tournaments. One will take place in Oman in February and the other in Zimbabwe in June/July.

Australia’s men have the chance to defend their title on home soil!



Host cities for next year’s #T20WorldCup confirmed https://t.co/BRRO3HLoQU — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021

"We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Following the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our sights are now firmly set on planning for the 2022 event in collaboration with the LOC," Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an ICC release.

"With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them," Tetley added.