T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-final scenario explained after Pakistan win over Bangladesh

On Sunday, the final three league matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 were played. Six Group 2 teams were in action, with South Africa facing the Netherlands, Pakistan facing Bangladesh, and India facing Zimbabwe. The day began with a big upset when the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs.

This victory effectively turned the second game between Pakistan and Bangladesh into a quarterfinal, with the winner taking all and advancing to the semifinals. Bangladesh batted brilliantly at first, but Pakistan's spinners fought back, limiting the Tigers to 127/8. The Babar Azam-led team then easily chased the total, reversing their fortunes in this event.

Meanwhile, India, who were already leading the points table with three wins in four games, advanced to the semifinals after South Africa was defeated by the Netherlands.

As a result, India and Pakistan became the two teams from Group 2 to advance to the semifinals. They will compete in the knockout stage alongside England and New Zealand.

Semi-final scenario

The match between India and Zimbabwe now determines who will face who in the semifinals. If India defeats Zimbabwe, they will finish first in the points table and meet England in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Group 1 table-toppers New Zealand.

