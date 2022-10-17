T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 points table: Scotland stun West Indies and go top of Group B

Credits: ICC twitter handle

After Namibia's win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 group A match sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity, Scotland served up another massive upset on Monday as they defeated the mighty West Indies by 42 runs to go top of group B.

Zimbabwe ousted Ireland by 31 runs in the other group B clash, with both Scotland and Zimbabwe level on points, but the Scots are atop the standings due to their better net run rate.

The winner of group B will directly qualify for the Super 12 stage group B, featuring India, Pakistan and South Africa, so Indian fans will have to keep a close eye on this one.

While many expected the West Indies to qualify from this round 1 stage, after their loss, things could very well become interesting, as the Caribbean side will now have to win both of their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Had the Nicholas Pooran-led side qualified for Group B, then it would have become the 'group of death', but for now, West Indies have their task cut out. Meanwhile, in Group A, Namibia are sitting pretty atop the standings after beating Sri Lanka, while the Netherlands outwitted UAE on Sunday.

Apart from the group stage matches, three warmup games also took place as Team India, Australia, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were all in action on Monday, October 17.

While Rohit Sharma and Co narrowly edged out the hosts of T20 World Cup 2022 by mere six runs, England breezed past Pakistan, prevailing on six wickets, while Afghanistan registered a resounding 62-run victory over Shakib Al Hasan's Bangla Tigers.

The action of T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 continues on Tuesday as Namibia take on Netherlands, while Sri Lanka face off against UAE in a must-win clash for Dasun Shanaka's side.