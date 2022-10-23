Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli as India beat Pakistan in thriller, watch viral celebration

Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli, celebration goes viral

Team India clinched a thrilling match against Pakistan on the final ball, and after the win, Rohit Sharma lifted Virat on his shoulders in ecstasy. It was a nail-biting finish, one worthy of going down the history books, and worthy of celebration as the Indian skipper Rohit rushed onto the field and expressed his raw emotions.

Every single Indian would have reacted in a similar way, and in Virat's own words, the knock that he played today at among the best of his innings ever!

The celebration of Kohli was a memorable one, as Ashwin finished the game, Kohli got on his knees, punched the ground in ecstasy, and then all the Indian players rushed in. Hardik, and Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated and clapped for him, but the best was yet to come.

Then Rohit joined in the celebrations and lifted Kohli on his shoulders.

Watch Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's celebration as India beat Pakistan:

Rohit Virat pic.twitter.com/A8vngylphR — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) October 23, 2022

