T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant likes batting with Virat Kohli, reveals why

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Explosive batter Rishabh Pant is looking forward to another batting partnership with his senior India teammate Virat Kohli at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. As per Pant, the former India skipper’s immense experience is helpful in dealing with pressure situations when batting.

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always," Pant was quoted as saying on the official T20 World Cup website.

Pant highlighted how Kohli can teach younger players how to maintain the “run-a-ball pressure” during a match. He also recalled on cherished memory of batting with the cricketing great.

"It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing," Pant said.

He remembered his innings of 39 alongside Kohli in a 53-run partnership in last year’s T20 World Cup. While India lost the match eventually to Pakistan, Pant remembered how he and Kohli kept the run rate up despite India losing early wickets.

"I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership, me and Virat,” he said.

Pant also opened up on his experience of playing against Pakistan ahead of the high-voltage match against arch-rivals on Sunday.

"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always. There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

(With inputs from agencies)