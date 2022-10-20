Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant likes batting with Virat Kohli, reveals why

The former India skipper’s immense experience is helpful in dealing with pressure situations when batting, Rishabh Pant said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant likes batting with Virat Kohli, reveals why
Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Explosive batter Rishabh Pant is looking forward to another batting partnership with his senior India teammate Virat Kohli at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. As per Pant, the former India skipper’s immense experience is helpful in dealing with pressure situations when batting. 

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always," Pant was quoted as saying on the official T20 World Cup website.

Pant highlighted how Kohli can teach younger players how to maintain the “run-a-ball pressure” during a match. He also recalled on cherished memory of batting with the cricketing great. 
"It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing," Pant said. 

He remembered his innings of 39 alongside Kohli in a 53-run partnership in last year’s T20 World Cup. While India lost the match eventually to Pakistan, Pant remembered how he and Kohli kept the run rate up despite India losing early wickets.

"I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over,. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership, me and Virat,” he said. 

Pant also opened up on his experience of playing against Pakistan ahead of the high-voltage match against arch-rivals on Sunday. 

"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always. There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps,” the wicketkeeper-batter said.

READ | DNA Explainer: What if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match gets washed out

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.