T20 World Cup 2022 reels: Australia skipper Aaron Finch hits huge 102m SIX vs NZ, watch

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

Aaron Finch began the tournament on a great note in terms of power-hitting with a massive 102 metre six in the opening Super 12 match against New Zealand. Hosts Australia had a shaky start losing wickets early while trying to keep the run rate up in a 201-run chase. Finch attempted to play his part and got one off the bat for a massive six which would have crossed some 35 rows.

Finch advanced and heaved the ball towards long-on. The commentator said, “The sound of the bat was outstanding!” WATCH:

T20 World Cup defending champions Australia are in deep trouble having crumbled under pressure in the steep run chase having lost 6 wickets for just 82 runs. New Zealand made 200 in their 20 overs on the back of a brilliant 92(58) run innings by Devon Conway after young opener Finn Allen set the platform with a quick 42 off 16 balls.

