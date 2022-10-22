Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022 reels: Australia skipper Aaron Finch hits huge 102m SIX vs NZ, watch

Australia is playing against New Zealand in their opening Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

Aaron Finch began the tournament on a great note in terms of power-hitting with a massive 102 metre six in the opening Super 12 match against New Zealand. Hosts Australia had a shaky start losing wickets early while trying to keep the run rate up in a 201-run chase. Finch attempted to play his part and got one off the bat for a massive six which would have crossed some 35 rows. 

Finch advanced and heaved the ball towards long-on. The commentator said, “The sound of the bat was outstanding!” WATCH:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

T20 World Cup defending champions Australia are in deep trouble having crumbled under pressure in the steep run chase having lost 6 wickets for just 82 runs. New Zealand made 200 in their 20 overs on the back of a brilliant 92(58) run innings by Devon Conway after young opener Finn Allen set the platform with a quick 42 off 16 balls. 

READ | AUS vs NZ: David Warner suffers bizarre dismissal, gets bowled as ball deflects off pad and bat

