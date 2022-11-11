Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament contenders revealed, Kohli, Suryakumar shortlisted; here’s how to vote

Two Indian stars made Player of the Tournament cut along with 7 other players who outshined others at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

File Photo

ICC on Friday released the shortlist for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament. Two Indian stars made the cut along with 7 other players who have outshined others at the ongoing tournament in Australia.

Both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred at the T20 World Cup with the bat. Kohli made 296 runs in 6 appearances with four fifties while Yadav made 239 runs in as many appearances with three fifties. Apart from the two Team India stars, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan (10 wickets and a fifty with the bat) and speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi (10 wickets) are also on the list.

The other finalists, England, have three players in the shortlist including skipper Jos Buttler (199 runs and two fifties), his opening partner Alex Hales (211 runs with two fifties), and bowling all-rounder Sam Curran (10 wickets). The other two players on the list are Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza (219 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches) and tournament’s leading wicket taker Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets in 8 matches) of Sri Lanka.

ICC is giving fans a chance to vote for their choice among the players shortlisted. Here’s how you can vote:

  • Log on to the official website of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: https://www.t20worldcup.com/home-page
  • Go to the tab ‘Player of the Tournament’
  • Images and names of the contenders will show along with vote buttons
  • Click on the vote button, you will have to do a basic sign up first, you can choose an auto-sign up from Google, Facebook ids.
  • Enter basic details of Name, email, DOB, etc for your vote
  • See ‘Vote Confirmed’ message

The result for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament will be announced on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The final between Pakistan and England will also be held on the same day at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

