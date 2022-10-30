T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan win their first ever T20I in Australia, beat NED by 6 wickets

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Pakistan finally managed to pick up their first points at the ongoing T20 World Cup as they defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday. Shadab Khan shined with the ball as he picked up three wickets in a must-win game for Babar Azam's side.

The Pakistani skipper had a chance to rediscover his lost mojo, instead, he is yet to score in double digits at the ongoing World Cup, summing up his side's over-reliance on him. His partner in crime, Mohammad Rizwan played well and scored 49 runs to help the Men in Green chase down a target of 92 runs.

More to follow...