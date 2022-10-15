Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022 new rules: Changes in ‘playing conditions’ that may decide matches

These rules may turn out to be the defining factors in many big moments across the 45 matches at the ICC 2022 T20 World Cup.

Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, ICC announces several changes to the playing conditions in cricket. These rules came into effect on October 1, 2022, and will now be applicable in the upcoming major tournament. Some of these rules may also turn out to be the defining factors in many big moments across the 45 matches at the WC. 

Here are the major rule changes that you need to know: 

No change of ends if batter is caught: Moving away from the earlier rule where the batsmen could change strike with the ball mid-air, the new batsmen will now take strike if the striker is caught. This will be regardless of whether the batsmen had crossed before the ball was caught. Hence, the non-striker has no way to face the next ball in such a scenario. 

Striker’s right to play the ball restricted: Any ball which forces the batsman to leave the pitch will be called as No ball by the umpire. For right to play the ball, some part of the batsman’s bat or person should remain within the pitch else the ball will be signalled as a Dead ball. 

Penalty for unfair movement during fielding: If the fielding team makes any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is in run up to bowl, the umpire will call it a dead ball and also may award the batting side five runs as penalty. 

Non-striker run out: This type of dismissal will not be considered as ‘Unfair Play’ and will be counted as a regular run out.

Bowler throwing ball at striker’s end before delivery now a dead ball: While the bowlers could previously attempt to run out an advancing batsman before bowling the delivery, this will now not be counted and the practice will be signalled a dead ball by the umpire. 

