Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Revealed: How Namibia vs UAE result will impact Team India's 'group of death' at T20 WC

Namibia and UAE face off in the final Group A round 1 qualifying match with the fate of Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia all hanging in the balance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Revealed: How Namibia vs UAE result will impact Team India's 'group of death' at T20 WC
How Namibia vs UAE could impact Team India at T20 World Cup 2022

The match between Namibia and UAE got underway in Geelong for the T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 qualifying match will mark the end of Group A. However, even though Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage of World Cup, the fate of Dasun Shanaka's side, as well as that of the Netherlands and Namibia hangs in the balance. 

Sri Lanka did beat Netherlands by 16 runs in the penultimate match of this group A, but they still aren't guaranteed a first-place finish. Namibia have a massive run rate of +1.277 while the net run rate of Sri Lanka is +0.667.

Should Gerhard Erasmus' side beat UAE, not only will they guarantee themselves a place in Group A of Super 12 stage, but they will also pip Sri Lanka, and go above them since both teams would be level on four points. 

READ| NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 live score: Namibia draw first blood, UAE stutter slowly

Having a better run rate would not only help Namibia's cause, but it could complicate matters for those around them. If Sri Lanka finishes second, they will directly qualify for Group B of Super 12, by virtue of the format of T20 World Cup. 

Thus, Dasun Shanaka's side will join their fellow Asian Giants Team India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in Group B, thus making it a 'group of death' of sorts. 

That could complicate matters for Rohit Sharma and Co since Sri Lanka had recently defeated the Men in Blue at Asia Cup 2022. 

READ| IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army

Furthermore, Namibia's win would also propel the end of Netherlands who despite being equal on points with Sri Lanka and Namibia, will miss out on a lesser run rate. 

UAE meanwhile could hand a lifeline to Team India by beating Namibia, by virtue of which, Netherlands will reach Group B, and they will be a much easier side to tackle than the Asia Cup 2022 champs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.