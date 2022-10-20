Revealed: How Namibia vs UAE result will impact Team India's 'group of death' at T20 WC

How Namibia vs UAE could impact Team India at T20 World Cup 2022

The match between Namibia and UAE got underway in Geelong for the T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 qualifying match will mark the end of Group A. However, even though Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage of World Cup, the fate of Dasun Shanaka's side, as well as that of the Netherlands and Namibia hangs in the balance.

Sri Lanka did beat Netherlands by 16 runs in the penultimate match of this group A, but they still aren't guaranteed a first-place finish. Namibia have a massive run rate of +1.277 while the net run rate of Sri Lanka is +0.667.

Should Gerhard Erasmus' side beat UAE, not only will they guarantee themselves a place in Group A of Super 12 stage, but they will also pip Sri Lanka, and go above them since both teams would be level on four points.

READ| NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 live score: Namibia draw first blood, UAE stutter slowly

Having a better run rate would not only help Namibia's cause, but it could complicate matters for those around them. If Sri Lanka finishes second, they will directly qualify for Group B of Super 12, by virtue of the format of T20 World Cup.

Thus, Dasun Shanaka's side will join their fellow Asian Giants Team India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in Group B, thus making it a 'group of death' of sorts.

That could complicate matters for Rohit Sharma and Co since Sri Lanka had recently defeated the Men in Blue at Asia Cup 2022.

READ| IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army

Furthermore, Namibia's win would also propel the end of Netherlands who despite being equal on points with Sri Lanka and Namibia, will miss out on a lesser run rate.

UAE meanwhile could hand a lifeline to Team India by beating Namibia, by virtue of which, Netherlands will reach Group B, and they will be a much easier side to tackle than the Asia Cup 2022 champs.