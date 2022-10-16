Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat UAE by 3 wickets in nail-biting finish

The Netherlands picked up their first win against the UAE in a match that went right down to the wire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 match report: Netherlands picked up their first win of the T20 World Cup campaign in a close encounter that went right down to the wire. Despite doing well to restrict the UAE to 111/8, the UAE had to grind out a win as the Gulf side's bowlers put up a valiant fight. The United Arab Emirates met the Netherlands in the second match of T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 qualifying Group A game at Kardinia Oval, Geelong, on Sunday.

Sublime spells from fast bowlers Bas de Leede, Fred Klaasen and left-arm spinner Tim Pringle ensured that UAE could never explode and put up a lowly 111/8 in 20 overs. Netherlands' Bas de Leede won the Man of the Match award taking 3/19 with the ball and making 14 runs from 18 deliveries with the bat. 

UAE’s batting could never gain momentum after skipper CP Rizwan elected to bat first. For the UAE, Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 41 runs but in a slow innings of 47 deliveries. After making 54/2 in the middle overs, the UAE’s batting lineup succumbed to the pressure as Netherlands picked six wickets for 26 runs in the last five overs. 

Netherlands looked comfortable but wickets fell at regular intervals. Max ODowd topscored with 23 off 18 balls while de Leeda (14), Colin Ackermann (17), Scott Edwards (16*) and Tim Pringle (15) played crucial knocks.

 

 

UAE's bowling fightback was led by Junaid Siddique who got 3 wickets for 24 runs. Basil Hameed, Ayaz Afzal Khan, Palaniappan Meiyappam and Zahoor Khan took one wicket each.

