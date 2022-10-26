T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland register HUGE upset as they prevail over England by 5 runs through DLS method

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Ireland are quickly developing a reputation of giant killers as they upset England once again at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Melbourne. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie led from the front as his fifty helped Ireland to a total of 157 in 19.2 overs.

In reply, England could score 105/5 in 14.3 overs, during a rain-curtailed game as the Irish side won by five runs courtesy of the DLS method. This comes after they had already eliminated West Indies in the qualifying round 1, and today they picked up their first win of the Super 12 stage as well.

Kevin O'Brien was the protagonist of Ireland's memorable win over England at the 2011 ODI World Cup, but they have just added another chapter to the history books.

Wednesday's win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in Men`s international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru 2011 (in the World Cup) and Southampton 2020 and also their first time win in T20Is too.

The five-run win over England also adds to Ireland's incredible upswing in T20Is, after bowing out of last year's T20 World Cup in the first round and then defeating West Indies in a decisive first-round match in Hobart to enter Super 12 stage of this year's tournament.

After Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27 balls) strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs, pacer Joshua Little took out Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to reduce England to 24/2 in four overs, setting the base for a famous victory as England could manage 105/5 in 14.3 overs.

After that rain arrived and gave Ireland their first two points in Super 12, leaving Group 1 wide open. It also makes England's next match, against arch-rivals Australia, a must-win affair in order to remain alive in the race for a spot in the semifinals.

With inputs from IANS