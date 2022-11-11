T20 World Cup 2022: How much prize money did India get as losing semi-finalist

Photo: ANI

Team India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a semi-final drubbing at the hands of England on Thursday. The skipper Rohit Sharma-led side were completely outplayed by their opponents at the Adelaide Oval and lost by 10 wickets. India’s campaign in Australia ended with the semi-final loss.

Here’s how much prize money India won for reaching the semi-final

ICC had announced a total prize money of $5,600,000 or a little over Rs 45 crore for the T20 World Cup 2022. Out of this India will get $400,000 or around Rs 3.22 crore for being the losing semi-finalist. The Men in Blue will get an additional $40,000 for each of the four Super 12 stage wins. This means another $160,000 or Rs 1.28 crore. Hence, India’s total prize money from the tournament is $560,000 or Rs 4.50 crore.

If India had won the T20 World Cup, the prize money would have increased four-fold from $400,000 to $1,600,000 or Rs 12.88 crore. This mega share of the prize would now go to either Pakistan or England. The losing finalist will win $800,000 or Rs 6.44 crore.

Teams like hosts Australia and South Africa who exited the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Super 12 stage, the prize money is $70,000. For teams like two-times champion West Indies who were knocked out in the first round, the prize money won is $40,000.

After India's exit, England and Pakistan will now square off in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

