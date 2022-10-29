Search icon
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips squats like sprinters in anti-Mankading stance, internet reacts

At the very end of the innings, Phillips was captured by the camera squatting in a sprinter’s stance at the non-striker’s end as the bowler came in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022: With Mankading no more against the spirit of the game, New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips has found a new approach to be ready at the non-striker’s end. During New Zealand’s T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, Phillips scored a sensational 61-ball ton to lead his team’s bounce back after losing three big wickets early in the innings. At the very end of the innings, Phillips was captured by the camera squatting in a sprinter’s stance at the non-striker’s end as the bowler came in. 

The internet was quick to spot the unique approach, which most agreed was an adept answer to the Mankading threat now that the dismissal is not seen as unfair play in cricket. Several users shared the snapshot of Phillips’ in the unique stance, sharing their opinions.

“This is what the actual spirit of cricket is. You play within the rules of the game and think out of the box to try and maximize your advantage. Well done, Glenn Phillips,” commented one user. “Glenn Phillips taught a lesson to Sri Lankans with his bat, and the English with his running,” said another.

“Glen Phillips with his answer to mankads,” said a third.

Several other fan posts sung praise of Phillips. “Stay in your crease. Glenn Phillips is a legend. I love this guy!”, “Smart....very smart Glenn Phillips”.

Users talked about him playing in the game’s spirit and not taking unfair non striker’s advantage. “Glenn Phillips showing how to play cricket in spirit,” user said. “And that’s how you run without taking any unfair non striker’s advantage Glenn Phillips,” another commented.

Users noted how he looked like a sprinter in a relay, “Glenn Phillips looks like he’s waiting for the baton in a 4x100 race.” Some posts were as innovative as his stance: “His tagline isn't "Phillips - Innovation and you" for nothing.”

ICC recently changed cricket rules, removing 'Mankad' (bowler running the non-striker out) from under the 'Unfair Play' section and putting it into the legitimate run-out category.

