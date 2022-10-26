England’s Mark Wood removes Ireland’s Paul Stirling with 150kmph rocket delivery, watch video

Mark Wood | Photo: ANI

England pacer Mark Wood scalped Ireland opener Paul Stirling with a fiery 150 kilometres per hour delivery in Wednesday’s match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England played Ireland in the Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, England got the first breakthrough in the third over, where Wood bamboozled Stirling with his pace. Wood got extra bounce with startling pace and Stirling slashed at the ball to send it up in the air and into the hands of Sam Curran at third man. Watch Mark Wood’s rocket delivery here:

Despite losing the wicket of veteran T20 World Cup star Paul Stirling early, Ireland steadied their innings with Andrew Balbirnie playing a captain’s knock with a 47-ball 62. Lorcan Tucker supported his skipper with 34 runs off 27 balls.

Despite losing the wicket of veteran T20 World Cup star Paul Stirling early, Ireland steadied their innings with Andrew Balbirnie playing a captain’s knock with a 47-ball 62. Lorcan Tucker supported his skipper with 34 runs off 27 balls. After their impressive partnership, Ireland were 92 for 1 after 10 overs. However, the batting order crumbled in the second half of the innings as they lost 9 wickets for 65 runs, getting all out for 157 with four balls to spare.

Ireland gave England a target of 158. Mark Wood played a starring role with the ball, taking three wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs. Liam Livingstone was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 17. Sam Curran picked 2 wickets for 31 in 3 overs.

Follow the live match here: England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: ENG dismiss IRE for 157, check LIVE scorecard