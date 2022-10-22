T20 World Cup 2022: Cricket fraternity reacts as New Zealand begin their Super-12 opener with a crushing win over AUS

AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand have thrashed World Champion Australia at their own backyard by 89 runs to begin their campaign on a high.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch chose to bat first after winning the toss. The Kiwis got off to a quick start thanks to openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway. The two openers came out firing and quickly put up a 50-run partnership. The two were scoring at a solid clip when first wicket fell in the fifth over to Josh Hazelwood. Allen was removed after scoring 42 runs in 16 balls with a strike rate of 262.5.

Captain Kane Williamson then joined Conway, who appeared to be in great touch. Conway went on to hit his half-century as the two batters combined for a 69-run outing.

The Kiwis were then given a final flourish by James Neesham. He and Conway put on a 48-run stand as New Zealand completed with a total of 200 for 3 after 20 overs. Conway came close to a T20 World Cup century, finishing unbeaten on 92.

Pacer Tim Southee gave New Zealand the start they needed in the second innings by dismissing David Warner in the second over. Mitchell Santner took another wicket for the Kiwis, dismissing Aaron Finch for 13 runs in 11 balls. Mitchell Marsh looked at ease but couldn't extend his innings as Southee struck for his second wicket of the day.

Glen Maxwell attempted to raise the stakes, but spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed him in the 14th over. Trent Boult then bowled out the tail-enders to knock Australia out for 111 in 17.1 overs, losing the match by 89 runs.

For their flawless performance in the first Super-12 match, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team received rich praise from the cricket fraternity on Twitter.

Check out the reactions:

Kiwis at world cups.. hum hein na.. Devon Conway is a superstar. #AUSvsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 22, 2022

NZ outplayed Australia in all three department of the game. Aggressive batting from the opening pair set the tone and momentum all the way. good plans with the ball and outstanding Fielding.#AusvNZ #T20WC2022 — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) October 22, 2022

Kiwi dominated the game from the first over. Solid start for their campaign — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2022

A massive start to the T20 World Cup! NZ been high quality here — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) October 22, 2022

