T20 World Cup 2022: Check qualified teams, Super 12 table, updated India match schedule

With the end of the group stage 4 teams have joined the top 8 in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The biggest upset was the exit of two-time World T20 champions West Indies who bowed out on Friday ending last in Group B with just one win.

The four teams that have qualified to the Super 12 are Sri Lanka and Netherlands from Group A and Zimbabwe and Ireland from Group B.

Along with West Indies, Namibia, UAE and Scotland were knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands and Zimbabwe are in India’s Super 12 Group 2. Here are both the groups:

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe

With the confirmation of Netherlands and Zimbabwe, India’s match schedule for the Super 12 stage is now complete. India will now play Netherlands on October 27 and Zimbabwe in the later stages of the phase on November 6.

Here is India’s update match schedule for T20 World Cup Super 12 stage:

India vs Pakistan - Sunday, October 23

Netherlands vs India - Thursday, October 27

India vs South Africa - Sunday, October 30

India vs Bangladesh - Wednesday, November 2

Zimbabwe vs India - Sunday, November 6

The first semi-final will be on Wednesday, November 9 and the second final will be on Thursday, November 10. The T20 World Cup 2022 final will be held on Sunday, November 13.

