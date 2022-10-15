Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: Captains quizzed about mankading in Rohit Sharma's absence, check their response

Ahead of the 1st match of T20 World Cup 2022 round 1, all the captains attended a joint press conference wherein they were questioned about mankading.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

Pic credits: T20 World Cup (Twitter)

The wait is over, T20 World 2022 kicks off on Sunday, October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first match of round 1. After the end of the qualifying rounds, the Super 12 stage will begin on October 22, with New Zealand taking on the hosts Australia. 

Ahead of the first match of the qualifying round, a joint press conference was hosted on Saturday, with all 16 captains of the participating teams taking part in the same. 

The event was hosted in two parts, with captains from 8 teams taking to the stage first, whereas the remaining 8 came up later. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Babar Azam of Pakistan were scheduled to take part in the second half of the presser. 

As the event began, various journalists asked all the captains about their queries, and one of the topics which hogged the limelight was that of 'mankading'. 

The captains were quizzed whether they would be comfortable if their bowlers ran out the non-striker batsman. Those in support of the same had to raise their hands, however, as it happened, all the players in unity didn't show their support towards mankading. 

As none of the captains raised their hands, it became evident that there were few chances of the issue popping up again at the T20 World Cup, since all the captains visibly showed that they didn't favour the act. 

While Rohit wasn't present at the stage when the incident took place, it would have been interesting to see his take on the issue. 

A huge controversy regarding mankading erupted as Indian Women's cricket team player Deepti Sharma dismissed England's Charlie Dean during a match between the two sides after which the whole cricketing fraternity was left divided in their opinions regarding the same. 

While many argued that it wasn't in alignment with the 'spirit of cricket', others felt that it was a fair act since ICC had also made changes to their rules, and it would be a fair mode of dismissal. 

