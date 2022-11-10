T20 World Cup: Babar Azam reacts cautiously on possibility of India vs Pakistan final

File Photo

Pakistan once again showcased why they are the most unpredictable team in world cricket. With just 2 percent chance of winning the T20 World Cup 2022 at one stage, the Men in Green are now in the final. They now are one step away from glory and could face off against arch-rivals India in the final. Fans across the world are hoping they get to see cricket’s most passionate rivalry on the grandest stage of T20 cricket.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was asked about the potential final clash with India after the team’s recent T20 World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand. Replying to a question from a journalist, Azam exercised caution but made it amply clear that India still needed to fulfil their side of the promise and set up the grand final by defeating England in the semi-final on Thursday.

"We can’t say right now which opponent we will be facing in the final. No matter which opponent comes, we will try to give our 100%. We always try to overcome challenges, and a final is bound to have pressure. You enter the final after passing through different phases in a tournament,” Babar Azam replied.

"When you reach the final, you try to play fearless cricket. The kind of cricket we have played in the last 3-4 matches, we would look to continue that," he added in the post-match press conference after Pakistan’s 7-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney..

If India reach the final, the neighbours will form a recap of the historic India vs Pakistan final at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where skipper MS Dhoni-led side beat rivals by 5 runs to lift the trophy.

India now face England in a blockbuster semi-final T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Adelaide Oval in Australia on Thursday, November 10. The India vs England match will start from 1:30 pm (IST) and will be telecast live in India on Star network channels. The match will also be live streamed in India on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

