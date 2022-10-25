Search icon
'One man show': Marcus Stoinis hailed as 'hulk', Twitter goes into overdrive

Marcus Stoinis set Twitter ablaze as fans reacted to the Australian all-rounder's explosive knock of unbeaten 59 runs in just 18 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Marcus Stoinis set Twitter ablaze as fans reacted to the Australian all-rounder's explosive knock of unbeaten 59 runs in just 18 balls. Stoinis led Australia to a thrilling win over Sri Lanka as the defending champions put up their first points on the board. 

While some fans called Stoinis 'hulk' others called his inning a 'one man show' as he led the for Australia. 

The all-rounder played with a strike rate of 327 including four boundaries and six sixes, setting the internet on fire. 

Check how fans reacted to Marcus Stoinis' sensational inning:

More to follow...

