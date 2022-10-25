'One man show': Marcus Stoinis hailed as 'hulk', Twitter goes into overdrive

Marcus Stoinis set Twitter ablaze as fans reacted to the Australian all-rounder's explosive knock of unbeaten 59 runs in just 18 balls. Stoinis led Australia to a thrilling win over Sri Lanka as the defending champions put up their first points on the board.
While some fans called Stoinis 'hulk' others called his inning a 'one man show' as he led the for Australia.
The all-rounder played with a strike rate of 327 including four boundaries and six sixes, setting the internet on fire.
Check how fans reacted to Marcus Stoinis' sensational inning:
Marcus Stoinis this game #AUSvSL #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/DOsI38qrOl— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 25, 2022
Marcus Stoinis power Hitting.#SLvAUS #AUSvSL#T20worldcup22pic.twitter.com/P2zmGEHOkt — Cricket Videos (@Crickket__Video) October 25, 2022
