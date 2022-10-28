T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain

Source: ICC (Twitter)

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between Ireland and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain in Melbourne. Ireland and Afghanistan both will be awarded 1 point each, but clearly, it doesn't help the cause of either team.

The fixture between Ireland and Afghanistan becomes the latest casualty of rain, which has already washed out plenty of games during the ongoing World Cup in Australia.

In 13 games so far in Super 12, three games were abandoned, one game was shortened and several matches were delayed due to rain in T20 World Cup 2022.

More to follow...