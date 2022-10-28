Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan-Ireland was washed out as the constant downpour delayed toss before the it had to be called off.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
Source: ICC (Twitter)

The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between Ireland and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain in Melbourne. Ireland and Afghanistan both will be awarded 1 point each, but clearly, it doesn't help the cause of either team. 

The fixture between Ireland and Afghanistan becomes the latest casualty of rain, which has already washed out plenty of games during the ongoing World Cup in Australia. 

In 13 games so far in Super 12, three games were abandoned, one game was shortened and several matches were delayed due to rain in T20 World Cup 2022.

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.