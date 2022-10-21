T20 World Cup: Two-time champs West Indies fail to qualify for Super 12 stage, Shimron Hetmyer memes go viral

File Photos

Only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, West Indies suffered an embarrassing knockout in the qualifying stage of the ongoing edition in Australia on Friday. West Indies were humbled by Ireland in the biggest upset of the tournament till now.

The Caribbean team exited the World Cup after leaving key players out like Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Shimron Hetmyer. While Narine and Russel were not selected, Hetmyer was on the squad to play but lost his chance under bizarre circumstances when he missed the flight to Australia. Consequently, the explosive batter was replaced in the T20 World Cup squad by Shamarh Brooks.

Check how Twitterati reacted with Shimron Hetmyer memes after West Indies’ stunning and early T20 World Cup exit:

Shimron Hetmyer at Guyana Airport pic.twitter.com/K8snn6S3U2 — Shubh (@Vickster469) October 21, 2022

If they had arranged a Private Jet for Shimron Hetymer things could have been different for West Indies. pic.twitter.com/PfUJ2C516P — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) October 21, 2022

Shimron Hetmyer waiting for windies team at the airport pic.twitter.com/1kNj1TwWSX — Piyush Sharma (@BeingAbnormal01) October 21, 2022

West Indies out of T20 World Cup



Shimron Hetmyer:#WIvsIRE pic.twitter.com/bA3l1zXEMy — The Cricket Followers (@cricfollowers_1) October 21, 2022