T20 World Cup: Two-time champs West Indies fail to qualify for Super 12 stage, Shimron Hetmyer memes go viral

Shimron Hetmyer was on the squad to play but lost his chance under bizarre circumstances when he missed the flight to Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Two-time champs West Indies fail to qualify for Super 12 stage, Shimron Hetmyer memes go viral
Only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, West Indies suffered an embarrassing knockout in the qualifying stage of the ongoing edition in Australia on Friday. West Indies were humbled by Ireland in the biggest upset of the tournament till now. 

The Caribbean team exited the World Cup after leaving key players out like Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Shimron Hetmyer. While Narine and Russel were not selected, Hetmyer was on the squad to play but lost his chance under bizarre circumstances when he missed the flight to Australia. Consequently, the explosive batter was replaced in the T20 World Cup squad by Shamarh Brooks. 

Check how Twitterati reacted with Shimron Hetmyer memes after West Indies’ stunning and early T20 World Cup exit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

