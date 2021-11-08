T20 World Cup 2021: Why Team India players are wearing black armbands against Namibia?

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: Why Team India players are wearing black armbands against Namibia?

Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Namibia in his last game as captain of India in T20Is.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 08:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India players wore black armbands in their final game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Namibia to pay tribute to the legendary coach Tarak Sinha, who lost the battle to cancer and passed away on Saturday, November 6.

Several players working under Tarak Sinha have gone on to represent India across generations and made their county proud. From former cricketers, Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Sanjeev Sharma, Anjum Chopra, Atul Wassa to current ones in Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, all have been coached by Sinha.

The entire Indian cricketing fraternity and senior journalists mounted his death. Rishabh Pant, in particular, was devastated by the news.Taking to Twitter Pant wrote, "My mentor, coach, motivator, my biggest critic and my greatest fan. You took care of me like your son, I am devastated. You will always be with me whenever I walk out onto the field. My heartfelt condolences and prayers. May your soul rest in peace, Tarak sir."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too paid his respect for 'Ustad Ji' as he was popularly known in the Delhi Cricket circuit.

"Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students," Sehwag wrote.

As for the game, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made one change to their line-up bringing in leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy.India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

5 workout mistakes that may increase heart attack risk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE