T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss in his final T20 game as Indian captain, opts to bowl first against Namibia

Virat Kohli

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia in Match No 42 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Skipper Virat Kohli said that the tosses have been a big factor in Dubai and in the couple of games he has won a toss, they have done what they wanted to do from Day 1.

This will be Kohli's 50th and final game as the captain of India in T20Is as he said that it has been an honour to captain the side and he has done his best but it is time for the next generation of players to come and take Indian cricket forwards, especially limited overs.

Namibia, on the other hand, have been one of the stories of this T20 World Cup and asked about the same skipper Gerhard Erasmus said that getting through the group stages was a massive thing for them and the response from back home has been impressive.

Both sides made one change each as India brought in leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy while left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck came in place of Birkenstock.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz