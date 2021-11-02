T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says Team India divided into two groups - Here's why

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the Indian cricket team is divided into two groups currently, one which backs skipper Virat Kohli and the other that doesn't and this tussle amongst the group is the main reason why one of the pre-tournament favourites are on the verge of being knocked out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar said, "Why I can see that there are two camps within the team? One is with the Kohli and one against Kohli. It’s crystal clear. The team is looking divided. I don’t know why this is happening. Maybe it’s because of his last T20 World Cup as a skipper. Maybe he made wrong decisions, which is true. But he’s a great cricketer, and we have to respect him."

While talking about India's 8-wicket loss against New Zealand, Akhtar while admitting that toss is playing a big part in the tournament said that Virat Kohli and co didn't have a game plan and that resulted in the poor showing.

"Yes, criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone’s heads were down.

“They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no game-plan whatsoever," he added.

Team India needs to win all their three remaining games ensuring their NRR gets better than one of Afghanistan or New Zealand, also hoping that the former beat the Blackcaps in their encounter.